Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.10) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 659.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 493.81.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

