Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
LON:BDEV opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.10) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 659.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 493.81.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
