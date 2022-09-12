Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.08

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Banner Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

