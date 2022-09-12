Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$73.59. 869,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,247. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$69.95 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

