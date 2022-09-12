Bank of America Cuts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $358.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $375.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

