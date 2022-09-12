B. Riley Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

