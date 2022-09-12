B. Riley Trims Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Target Price to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %
NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $28.58.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.