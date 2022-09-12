Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.61 and last traded at $59.94. 1,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,272,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.