AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €31.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.89 ($25.39) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.79.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

