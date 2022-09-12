Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 520

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 443.10 ($5.35). The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,431.00.

In other news, insider Andrea Blance bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

