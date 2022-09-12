Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 6734499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
