Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stake Lessened by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 1.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Atkore worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Atkore by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 802,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,982,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

