AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $2,303,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.94. 150,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of -150.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.