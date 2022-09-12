Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.10

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.10 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 172.75 ($2.09), with a volume of 3741830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.80 ($5.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £201.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.81.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.