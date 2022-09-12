Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.