Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.