Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $11,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

