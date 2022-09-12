Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $98.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

