ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. ArrowMark Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of ArrowMark Financial worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,290. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

