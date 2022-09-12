Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.45. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 5,246 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

