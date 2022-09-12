Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 4,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 416,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

