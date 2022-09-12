Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.92

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 21045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 35.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 950,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 249,615 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.