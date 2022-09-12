Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $20.43

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $21.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 862 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,503 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

