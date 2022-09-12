Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

ARNC stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

