Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Shares Sold by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the period. Archaea Energy makes up about 1.3% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Archaea Energy worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 4,921.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 852,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Archaea Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.40. 29,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

