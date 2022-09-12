Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of APTX opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.