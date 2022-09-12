Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

APDN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

