APA (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Up to $38.09

APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.09, but opened at $39.60. APA shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 24,812 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
