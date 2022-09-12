AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $542,735.00

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $542,735.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

