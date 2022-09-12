ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,929 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,570. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

