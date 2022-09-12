Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,150 at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,722.22.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY opened at $17.13 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

