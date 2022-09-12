Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $5.67

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal Trading Up 13.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

