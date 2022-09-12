Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $91.08

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of BNS opened at $56.32 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

