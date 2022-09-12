Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$61.91

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$47.66 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$39.85 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.4000003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $1,710,120.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

