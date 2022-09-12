Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $9.47

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

