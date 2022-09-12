Analysts Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $28.56

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

