Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $38.88

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.75. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

