Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $32.08

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

