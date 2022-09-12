Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

