AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $743,326.40 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. AmonD has a total market cap of $743,326.40 and $486.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.