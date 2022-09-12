Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.04. 54,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,461. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

