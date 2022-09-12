AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.4 %

AME opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 107.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in AMETEK by 186.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

