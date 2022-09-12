America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,672. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.