American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is 325 Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,861 shares during the quarter. American Public Education makes up 15.1% of 325 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 325 Capital LLC owned about 4.98% of American Public Education worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APEI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 100.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

