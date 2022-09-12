American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87,928 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of American Express worth $214,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.0 %

AXP stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.