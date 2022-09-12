American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 1.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.92. 42,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,849. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.