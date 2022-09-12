American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

