American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

