Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 664,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,564,150 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.