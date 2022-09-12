Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 9,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 677,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,261,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock worth $414,140 and sold 52,274 shares worth $487,614. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

