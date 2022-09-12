Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,345,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.41. 244,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

