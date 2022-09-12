Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AMR traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.99. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $200,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

